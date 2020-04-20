Actress Melanie Griffith Is Unrecognizable

The famous actress Melanie Griffith, 62, does not allow her estate around her Los Angeles villa to be neglected even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, Melanie was seen gardening and discussing with her gardener about her hedge outside the courtyard entrance. The actress was wearing a black, sports outfit with no makeup at all, with her neck drawing the most attention.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the actress doesn’t skip her walks around Los Angeles. Despite having previously recommended to everyone on Instagram to stay home. Melanie often receives praise at the expense of her physique, but fans are worried about her face and point out that she has ruined it.

The actress overdid plastic surgery, which, according to media outlets, destroyed her 19-year long marriage to Antonio Banderas (59).

The actor threatened Melanie that he would divorce if she didn’t stop, but she ignored it. In 2018, Griffith first spoke about operations.

“I didn’t realize until people started saying, ‘Oh my God, what has she done?’ I was so hurt I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this s*it that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now”, she said.