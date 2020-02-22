Dua Lipa Takes a Walk in a See-Through Outfit

Pop star Dua Lipa, 24, has been staying in New York for the past few days. She is recording a new video while also spending time with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, 20, the brother of the famous supermodels Gigi Hadid, 24, and Bella Hadid, 23.

Despite her busy schedule, she still finds time for exercise in order to keep her excellent physical shape many women are jealous of. Therefore, on her way back from yoga classes on Wednesday, she was spotted with some of her friends while wearing a provocative gym outfit.

She opted for a pair of see-through leggings and a matching top, and put on a thick black winter jacket to protect herself from the cold NYC weather.

“I used to play basketball, and in primary school I did gymnastics… I have only recently started going to the gym. Before, all of those workout machines were not interesting to me,” she said.

She adds, “I am one of those people who always buys a gym membership at the start of a new year, and then shows up twice during the first week of January before disappearing… However, I am enjoying the workouts with my personal trainer. I am pretty useless when alone so I like to surround myself with motivated people who will work with me,” said the popular young singer.