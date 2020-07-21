English singer originally from Albania, Dua Lipa is one of the most famous and prominent pop singers in the music industry of today. The young artist is already a millionaire at the age of only 22. Since she was 15 years old and when she left her family in Albania, she has been independent in the chase of her big dreams, starting in London.

Her parents are from Pristina, the capital city of Kosovo. During the wars and troubles of the whole region, the family moved to London, UK in 1990. Dua Lipa was actually born there on August 22, 1995. The family moved back to Kosovo in 2008 to try a new life there, but in 2010, Dua Lipa decided to move back to London, on her own, and become a singer.

Dua’s parents are father Dukagjin, and mother Anesa. Her dad is a famous Albanian singer. She has a younger brother Gjin, and a younger sister Rina, who works as a model and actress.

Music Career

Although she is a huge superstar today, she still enjoys talking openly about her humble origin, and the time she worked as a hostess in fancy restaurants in London. She said one time:

“You have to be a very cold person to stand there and tell people they can’t come in when it would be perfectly fine. When I had to turn away my friends because they were wearing trainers, I knew it wasn’t the kind of place I wanted to work.”

Her greatest musical influence so far has been her dad, the famous Albanian musician Dukagjin Lipa. She was exposed to music from early on and likes such artists as David Bowie, Radiohead, The Police. Other than her dad, she simply adores Tupac Shakur, and she loves singing and rapping his songs during karaoke.

Dua Lipa actually started her career as a YouTube singer, where she posted covers of popular songs by Christina Aguilera and Nelly Furtado. Therefore, her YouTube channel helped her with the launch of her already successful career.

Since then, she has collaborated with popular artists like Sean Paul and Martin Garrix, and many praise her iconic and characteristic voice. She was the most-streamed woman in the UK in 2017. She will have a big performance on November 16th on one of the biggest parties of the year in Mumbai. For more information visit magicpin.in.

In February of last year, she recorded a song called “High”, with an American DJ Whethan, as a promotion for the popular movie “Fifty Shades Freed”. It received more than 1 million views in the first 24 hours.

Dua Lipa is in a serious relationship with Paul Klein, an American singer and model. He is one of the three members of an alternative music band called LANY. Paul is seven years older than she is.

Dua Lipa on Social Media Platforms

Facebook: 1,500,000+ fans

Instagram: 5,300,000+ followers

YouTube: 10,000,000+ subscribers and 3,508,956,318 views

Twitter: 1,200,000+ followers

Snapchat ID: @dualipa

Dua Lipa Trivia

She is 173 cm tall, and weighs 58 kg.

She has six small tattoos on her body.

She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Her Zodiac sign is Leo.

Her favorite car brand is BMW.

Best songs of Dua Lipa

New Rules, IDGAF, Scared to Be Lonely, Blow Your Mind (Mwah), Be the One, Homesick, Lost in Your Light, Hotter Than Hell, Last Dance, Bang Bang.

Dua Lipa Net Worth 2020

As of the year 2019, Dua Lipa estimated net worth is around $3 million. She has earned this wealth mostly through her singing. As she is still only in her early 20s, she is bound to have dozens of more hits by the end of her career, which will result in a much larger net worth before everything is set and done.