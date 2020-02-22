AnimalsFunnyPets

Have You Ever Seen a Rabbit Swim?

by Tracy Finke
When asked what animals can’t swim and don’t like water, people often answer cats or rabbits. But it is less known that not only rabbits can swim, but they sometimes enjoy using this ability.

Nevertheless, not this entire species loves to swim. Some of them chose to get into the water only when it’s needed. The fear factor is also significant. But, for this rabbit, there are no obstacles.


There are other rabbit swimmers. Take a look at some of them.

They can also enjoy some pool time.

Tracy Finke

