Model Doutzen Kroes Apologizes for Being Thankful for Coronavirus

by Tracy Finke
Top model Doutzen Kroes faced a public backlash after posting a message on Instagram thanking the coronavirus.

“Be grateful, stay aware, things will never be the same again! Thank you, coronavirus”, the Dutch beauty’s Instagram post read.

After her post, she was harshly criticized for lacking empathy for those dying from COVID-19.

“I don’t know. A lot went wrong and goes wrong in the world. And that virus will change something (hopefully, in the end), but thank a virus when thousands of people are dying alone … one of the two of us is some tone-deaf”, one of the tweets about her statement read.

Doutzen deleted this controversial message and apologized publicly.

According to the model, her Instagram post was not meant to hurt people. “For me, it was meant as an inspiration, to give hope. When I am confronted with something negative, I see if I can turn it around to get something positive out of it”, Doutzen Kroes said.

