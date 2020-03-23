Celebrities are Spending their Quarantine Time in these Unbelievable Mansions

Everyone knows that Hollywood stars live lavish lifestyles, have enormous Beverly Hills mansions, and buy expensive things. In these pandemic times, most of them have retreated back into these extravagant homes to wait for the storm to pass.

Jennifer Lopez has an extraordinary home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her children and husband Alex Rodriguez. A of the property can be seen in the surprise video when A-Rod surprised her with a red Porsche for her birthday.

Canadian superstar rapper Drake owns a $100 million villa in Toronto. His amazing home even has a full-size basketball court, detailed with his own “OVO” brand logos. He often posts photos and videos from his house.

Have an inside look of his mansion here:

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West live in incredibly luxurious home in Los Angeles. They opened their doors to the famous magazine “Architectural Digest” and gave them a special inside look. Kim also posted a slideshow to her Instagram profile, showcasing their spectacular property.

Rapper, producer, and executive Rick Ross is famous in the music industry as someone who lives his life to the fullest and spends money on all the best things. He lives in Atlanta and his mansion has a movie theater, a bowling alley, 12 bedrooms, and a dinning room big enough for 100 people.

Another rapper, Post Malone, has recently bought himself a new property. He is spending his isolation time there now.

Rapper, singer, and producer Pharrell Williams has a house that he paid more than $16 million. It is located in Beverly Hills, and has waterfalls, a tennis court, and numerous other luxuries.

Amazon CEO and the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, is the owner of the most expensive property in the whole of LA. His incredible mansion costs $165 million.

He also owns an apartment in New York City, which is worth $80 million.