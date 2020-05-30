Donald Trump to Continue His Reelection Campaign

NEW YORK POST – 05/30/2020: Nothing will stop Donald Trump in trying to get reelected. While half of the country is rioting, he’s setting dates for his campaign events. It’s been three months of no gatherings for Republicans, because of coronavirus pandemic, and Trump won’t allow one lost life to hold him back no longer.



The Trump show starts early in June with two fundraisers. One would be held in New Jersey while the other one has Texas as the site of happening. The effort to get reelected will start with these two gatherings of Trump supporters.

But, these fundraisers won’t be hosted for too many people. In fact, only 25 persons will be allowed to attend. The events would have people armed with coronavirus tests, and in order to be enabled to participate, you will have to be coronavirus-free. Trump’s medical unit will be on the spot to make sure no one is infected with COVID-19. All tests will be paid from the budget of Trump’s fundraising committee.

People who would attend this fundraiser will have more than enough money to cover all expenses. The entry fee is set at $250,000 thousand. The second event is scheduled for June 13th, and it will be held at Trump’s own National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The first one will be on the program two days earlier on June 11th, in Dallas, Texas. The entry for couples for this event is set at $580,600.

Earlier in the year, on March 13th, he was forced to cancel one of his fundraisers. But these two will go ahead even though New Jersey is walloped by the ongoing pandemic.

