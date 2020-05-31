Wondering Why CompTIA Network+ Is A Game-Changer? Here Are 5 Main Reasons!

There is no second opinion that having a credential is what makes you thrive in the competitive world of IT. But, the real dilemma starts when you need to decide which certification you should choose to surely stand out and become recognizable.

When the market is flooded with multiple options and each claiming best from rests, taking a right decision is nothing but a migraine. But now, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will explain how CompTIA Network+ can be a game-changer for you, and why it is far more useful than its contemporaries. But, before moving any further, let’s know the badge in a better way.

Fundamentals

CompTIA Network+ is a meticulously designed credential that will help any IT professional to make a bright career in the field of networking. By giving prime importance to the skills like implementing functional networks, using switches and routers, providing network security, and so on, this badge makes you well-equipped with every single skill that you might need to march forward. In case you already have the Network+ Practice Test N10-007 certification and/or about 9-12 months of working experience, earning this badge will be much easier for you.

Exam and Related Details

Every CompTIA Network+ aspirant has to pass N10-007 assessment to complete the certification path. It covers five domains that include networking features, infrastructure concepts, troubleshooting, security, and network operations. Also, it validates your knowledge of cloud computing and virtualization among others. With all these skills, you can comprehensively manage various networks which makes you a sought-after specialist.

ExamSnap has been designed to testify the candidate’s proficiency in the core subject matter with the help of 90 questions that are presented in the multiple-choice, drag-and-drop, and performance-based format. You’ll be given 90 minutes for answering these questions. And to get the ‘Passed’ status, you have to secure a minimum of 720 scores on a scale of 100-900. It may seem challenging, but once earned successfully, this credential will remain valid for three years.

Why CompTIA Network+ Is the Best Bet?

It’s not only you who face difficulties in finding which badge you should bet upon. This problem bothers almost every IT professional who wishes to upgrade the skills and move ahead in the career. But, we might help you with this.

Let’s take a nearer look at the reasons that made us conclude that Network Plus Certification – N10-007 is the best bet:

It’s a vendor-neutral certification

CompTIA Network+ is a vendor-neutral badge which simply means that the kind of skills and expertise you will gain during its training is free from any product-specification and are applicable everywhere.

This small change makes a huge difference. Because of its vendor-neutral nature, this certification equips you with common networking knowledge and skills. Thus, your scope will not be limited which is the case with other similar options from vendors like Cisco and Microsoft.

For instance, a CCNA certified professional will only be needed where Cisco products are deployed. But, if you have Network+, you will have ample of opportunities and options.

Trouble-free career propelling

Making a career in the IT industry is not so easy. The competition here is brutal and if you don’t want to become the prey then you must find an easy launchpad. CompTIA Network+ is the one. Anyone having the CompTIA A+ badge and around 9-12 months of work experience can go for this, but even these requirements are only recommended and not strict. So, this seems easy yet effective than options from many other vendors that have more prerequisites to the candidates.

Easy way out

CompTIA Network+ keeps the path easy and achievable. Its N10-007 test is very realistic and testifies the core knowledge in the most straightforward manner. CertBolt If you are a beginner with only basic experience,still you also can come up with flying colours in this exam. This doesn’t mean that it’s a no-brainer. It is a tough trail that can be completed with proper guidance.

Better industry penetration

We have already said that CompTIA Network+ is a vendor-neutral badge and comes with a wide scope in our first point itself. This makes one thing very clear that its industry penetration is commendable. You have the whole world and leading IT giants like Dell, HP, Ricoh, Sharp, and Xerox to explore as they recognize CompTIA certifications and are ready to hire certified and determined professionals.

Makes you fit for specific job roles

In every industry, there are some job roles that demand specific skills. Networking is no exception. The sort of skills you maneuver in the Network+ credential make you the best fit for certain job roles like:

Network Support Consultant

Network Administrator

Network Field Engineer

Help Desk Technician

Systems Engineer

So, if you are looking for a promotion or a job change in these certain job roles then having the CompTIA Network+ badge by your side will make this a lot easier.

Before We Wrap It Up!

CompTIA Network+ is a boon for the IT industry and network professionals by all means.

By imparting basic and advanced networking knowledge, it helps IT professionals to deal with any networking issues, troubleshoot them, and ensure hassle-free operations. This is what today’s industry wants. So, don’t think twice. Just make a bet on the CompTIA Network+ credential and see yourself winning at every front.