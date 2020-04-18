Donald Trump Calls For Liberation of Three American States!

NY POST – 04/18/2020: Donald Trump couldn’t be more contradictory even if he wanted it. After ordering states to go into lockdown to avoid spreading of coronavirus, he now calls for the liberation of those same states. Prior to all of that, he said that governors would be able to” call your shots” regarding the reopening of their states.



POTUS had one of his biggest tweetstorms so far. During the string of tweets, President Trump called for the liberation of Virginia, Michigan, and Minnesota. His tweet went as following: “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

The states Mr. Trump mentioned all have people protesting over quarantine and lockdown as they claim that it goes against their rights guaranteed by the US Constitution. Some of these states, such as Michigan, have been struck by coronavirus pandemic.

This wouldn’t be anything new if it weren’t for Trump who said that governors would decide when to reopen their states. This decision lay on them in the first place, but POTUS had it hard accepting that fact.

In his address to the governors and the members of the press, Donald Trump said: “You’re very capable people, I think in all cases very capable people, and you’re going to be calling your shots. We’ll be standing right alongside of you.”

The situation in Michigan is almost as grave as in New York City, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer claims that there are people who filled lawsuits going against stay-at-home orders. The stay-at-home orders have been extended until 30th April in Michigan because of the pandemic, but people have little understanding.

According to the latest reports, there are almost 30,000 people infected in Michigan, with nearly 2,000 deaths. This state is the third most infected state in America, trailing only New York and New Jersey.

