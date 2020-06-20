5 Reasons to Visit Kunming City in Yunnan Province This Year

The best way to relax and to forget about your day-to-day problems is to go on vacation. Some people like to go to familiar places, but others are ready to tackle a new adventure every time they leave their homes. If you are a part of the second group, we have some amazing news for you! One place is becoming more and more popular and that’s the Kunming City in the Yunnan province in China.

In case you’ve never heard of this city, you may wonder why this is this is so popular tourist place, and we are here to give you some reasons to book a ticket as soon as possible. Check out our list, and you will fall in love with this wonderful place even before you get there.

Traditional China

There are many amazing and beautiful places in China that are worth seeing, but not all of them will allow you to see the traditional part of it. Most of them are modernized and westernized so that tourists can feel more like home.

If you are looking for something that represents the old-school China that you can get a glimpse of in some of the old movies, then Kunming City is the place to visit. It is said that the Yunnan province is something to see when you want to avoid all the tourists that are looking to see the modern provinces.

In this place, you can find your peace in the temples, or you can enjoy a cup of tea in one of the traditional places. Plus, you can just take a walk on the cobbled streets while you admire the architecture.

Beautiful scenery

It is said that the best way to relax your body and your mind is to spend some time in nature. Unfortunately, we are used to the concrete jungle and we spend most of our time stuck in traffic or confined in four walls. Well, if you are looking for a way to get close to nature and enjoy some incredible scenery, then you definitely have to visit the Yunnan province.

Everything that you’ve seen in the movies, starting from the beautiful lakes, rice paddies, and up to the Himalayan mountains, you can see live in front of you when you visit Kunming City. According to cielyunnan.com, you can visit this place any time of the year, but if you want to spend most of the time riding a bike, then it is better to avoid the winter because of the snow, and maybe steer away from the rainy months like July and August.

The best way to enjoy these places is to just rent a bike and choose one of the routes to take a breath of the fresh air. Once you do this, you will never want to go back to your home.

Culture

Have you ever heard about the Naxi people? If you haven’t, they are an ethnic minority in this city and they are said to be one of the most pleasant and friendly people. In the Yunnan province, you will be able to meet them and witness their culture and traditional dances first hand.

There are a lot of different festivals that are held here, where you will have so much fun. It is said that the colors and the themes will give you a unique experience and the traditional markets are the best place to hang out with them.

Cuisine

If you are an adventurer and if you want to taste different dishes, then you will love this place! The Guoqiao dish is the best-known one in this place, and it resembles the Pho dish. It is a rice noodle soup with some specific spices that will please the taste buds of everyone. You can buy it in the market, or you can sit down in one of the traditional restaurants to try it. You will definitely not regret it.

Museums and Parks

Probably the biggest reason why you should visit this city are the beautiful museums. You can also check the Green Lake Park (Cui Hu Park). One of the interesting things about the park is that it was designed in the 17th century and it features trees and flowers that cannot be seen anywhere else in the world.

The capital city of the Yunnan province is also called the spring city because it is said that the temperature is like the spring all year round. Here you can walk for hours exploring the place, and don’t forget to check out the magnificent bridges and traditional houses. Don’t forget to bring your camera, because it is said that this is the best place to create breathtaking pictures.

If you decide to visit the museums, then you have a lot of different options. If you don’t have enough time to check out all of them, it is better to research everything that this place has to offer, so you can pick a few that interest you the most. But even if you don’t do that, you will not make a mistake, even if you decide to pick a random few, right on the spot.

Have you ever visited Kunming City? What was your experience? Everyone who’s been there says that they were left breath taken and that they will come back soon! The people there are more than welcoming and you will never forget this experience!

Make sure you pick the right season to visit it and if possible, check out places that are not that famous so you don’t have to spend hours waiting in line to get a ticket for the place you want to visit. One of the best things you can do for yourself is to contact the locals and ask for their advice for some beautiful hidden spots, that are worth seeing. You can also think about booking tickets online for everything you want to see, and you will be able to avoid the long lines.

No matter what you choose to do, you will enjoy your trip and you will forever remember it. And don’t forget to try the local cuisine and experience new flavors that you cannot try anywhere else in the world.