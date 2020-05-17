Donald Trump Rips Into Major Social Media Outlets

NEW YORK POST – 05/17/2020: Donald Trump isn’t making any friends at the moment. POTUS decided to attack giants of social media, which comes as strange, considering how much he uses them. Yes, you heard it right, Mr. President is criticizing Twitter through one of his tweets.



This is what Mr. Trump had to say to social media outlets in his tweet: “The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation.”

Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of controlling social media, which in return censor him and his supporters. These accusations are coming at the same time that the President is trying to create a fake scandal regarding Barack Obama that he named – Obamagate.

Read Also: Melania Trump Lambasted For Not Wearing a Face Mask

One of his other tweets was focusing on this matter. Donald Trump wrote: “Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this!”

Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this! @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/PplfqTJdHc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

At the moment, Republicans are looking into the possibility that former President Barack Obama used federal-law enforcement powers to spy on Donald Trump and his associates. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is one of those who are most vocal on the subject. Talking about the possibility that Trump was under surveillance, Nunes said: “It’s even worse than this. There were a whole lot of other Americans on the Trump transition team that were unmasked.”

The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle! https://t.co/ZQfcfD3Hk9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

Source: nypost.com