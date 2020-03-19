Donald Trump Reveals Game-Changing Medicine For COVID-19

EXPRESS – 03/19/2020: President Donald Trump finally has some good news regarding the coronavirus outbreak. According to POTUS, we now have a new drug that was approved by the FDA. This medicine could quickly change the outcome of the COVID-19 epidemic.



During the Tuesday briefing, President Trump praised the Food and Drug Administration. The reason is that they found a medicine that could be a treatment for coronavirus. Mr. Trump stated that these drugs, called Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine, were tested in a lab and have shown excellent results when pitted against coronavirus.

Both medicines will be available on prescription and will be immediately delivered to those who are in grave need added POTUS. President Trump also said: “A drug called Chloroquine and some people would add to it Hydroxychloroquine is a common malaria drug, and it is also a drug used for strong arthritis. It has shown very encouraging results against coronavirus.”

This comes as a piece of good news after weeks of insecurity caused by the lack of treatment. Donald Trump continued by saying: “We are going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that is why the Food and Drug Administration has been so great. They have gone through the approval process quickly, and they took it down from many months to immediately.”

Donald Trump showed that he has all citizens of the United States on his mind by stating: “So we are going to be able to make that drug available by prescription. I think this drug has shown tremendous promise based on the results and other tests.”

POTUS is finally starting to realize the danger that coronavirus is, and is ready to fight it and to give comfort to the US citizens: “Nothing will stand in our way as we pursue any avenue to find what best works against this horrible virus. I think it is going to be very exciting, it could be a game-changer but at the same time maybe not. But based on what I see, it could be a game-changer as it is very powerful.”

