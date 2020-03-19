The Man Who Is Most Afraid of Coronavirus is Donald Trump!

CNN – 03/19/2020: Donald Trump is a strange man. For weeks he ignored the coronavirus. Now, the times are complicated, and the President is giving his best to deal with the crisis that COVID-19 is. The entire world is battling this pandemic, and the way things look now, we don’t know how it will end.



As we said, Mr. Trump was the one who didn’t see the enemy before his eyes. Now that he does, POTUS ignores the past. President acts as if he dealt with this virus from day one as he was aware of his dangers.

This, of course, isn’t true, as Mr. Trump was slow in his response to this worldwide pandemic. In weeks before the outbreak, Donald Trump claimed that the virus would disappear as warmer weather comes. The spring is here, the temperatures are high, and coronavirus is here too.

This wouldn’t be strange if now our President isn’t the man who is most afraid of this virus. During a press conference regarding this virus, President Trump said that the members of the press are sitting too close and that there’s too many of them in the room.

Can you imagine this? Mr. Trump, who downplayed the dangers of coronavirus for weeks, is now afraid of the same virus. Only a few days ago, he was tested because he was in contact with people who were later diagnosed with COVID – 19. The results came back negative, but there was a real danger that POTUS was infected.

Today we have witnessed him taking all measures of precaution for his safety. We could only wish that he did the same for us, instead of creating the image that this virus isn’t a real threat. Now, we can only hope that Donald Trump and his administration know what they are doing and that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Source: cnn.com