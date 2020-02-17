Donald Trump Pursued Hamza bin Laden Despite More Important Targets

BUSINESS INSIDER – 02/17/2020: Donald Trump is the most eccentric leader this country ever had. Sometimes it seems that he will put his personal agenda or ideas before those who could be crucial for the well being of our country. While the USA has more pressing terrorist threats, POTUS was focused on taking down the son of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.



While on a briefing with chiefs of CIA, Donald Trump was presented with a list of names who represent threats for America. Unnamed CIA official claims that POTUS didn’t know most of the names given to him.

Military officials who were also present testify that Trump was familiar with only one name. He disregarded all others and remained focused on Hamza bin Laden, who was the son of Osama bin Laden. Hamza’s death is already confirmed. It was reported on July 31, 2019. The date of his death remains unknown. Trump ordered his killing despite having more essential targets on the list he was studying.

But, President didn’t stop at bin Laden. The most prolific names that Donald Trump ordered killing include Yemen’s al Qaeda chief, Qasim al-Rimi, and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Despite Trump’s strange way of deciding who will be targeted, Hamza bin Laden was considered dangerous. The State Department had him listed as the most likely person to become the leader of Al-Qaeda. But he wasn’t at the moment.

The current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, is a much more significant threat who was ignored by POTUS. But, a senior chief in Trump’s administration stated that Trump’s decision shouldn’t be doubted as his biggest priority is keeping Americans safe.

The same source added that Donald Trump already made considerable strides in his fight against terrorism. He was referring to the assassination of Hamza bin Laden, al-Baghdadi, Qasim al-Rimi, and, most recently, Qassem Soleimani.

Source: businessinsider.com