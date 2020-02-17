Melania Has a Valentine’s Day Tradition Which Doesn’t Include Donald

EXPRESS – 02/17/2020: Melania Trump has Valentine’s Day tradition, which doesn’t include her husband, Donald Trump. It is a cause that means much to her, and she makes this trip once a year on Valentine’s Day.



FLOTUS decided to share her unique tradition with social media users. The same post can be seen on both Twitter and Instagram. The pictures are from Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health. The First Lady paid a visit to patients and their siblings.

The visit happened on Valentine’s Day, as Melania decided to share the love with sick children rather than with her husband. Gifts that she brought to the hospital included festive cookies, heart wreaths, and heart-emblazoned cards. While her husband didn’t accompany the First Lady, she made sure that gifts were in accordance with the holiday.

Read Also: Donald Trump Made Melania Trump Lie About Her Age

This visit is definitely a tradition of the First Lady as she went to a facility sponsored by NIH both in 2018 and 2019. Same as previous years, she shared her visit on social media through a set of photos. In these photos, you can see Melania playing with children, making conversation, and participating in arts and crafts.

The First Lady captioned the photos with: “Spending time at @TheChildrensInn with the inspiring & beautiful children of @NIH on #ValentinesDay has become a treasured tradition of mine. It was a wonderful day to share love & kindness with these strong warriors!”

Spending time at @TheChildrensInn with the inspiring & beautiful children of @NIH on #ValentinesDay has become a treasured tradition of mine. It was a wonderful day to share love & kindness with these strong warriors! pic.twitter.com/eJrRekWSw3 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2020

While Melania Trump has this annual tradition for Valentine’s Day and acknowledged this day through her activities, POTUS completely disregarded it. Donald Trump was active during the weekend and was active on social media. But, he didn’t mention his wife nor Valentine’s Day.

President Trump was busy with his presidential campaign, NASCAR race at Daytona and Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Unlike him, former President Barack Obama left a touching message for his wife on Twitter.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever dance partner, @MichelleObama. pic.twitter.com/lHvTGUwEHr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2020

Source: express.co.uk