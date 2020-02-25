Donald Trump Plans To Fight Coronavirus With $2.5 Billion

USA TODAY – 02/25/2020: The White House and Donald Trump’s Administration is finally ready to tackle coronavirus. Late on Monday, the Oval Office asked for special funding for the fight against this virus. The sum in question is $2.5 billion. The funds would go into preventing a global outbreak of this virus.



The democrat block was quick to react. They believe that this is not nearly enough money to deal with an issue of this magnitude.

Only the time will show who was right regarding the sum needed. President himself asked of Congress leaders for $1.25 billion. The meeting between President Trump and congressional leaders was held at the Department of Homeland Security.

Another $535 million would come from a fund that was created for dealing with Ebola. This money is laying dormant since 2015. With these two sums combined, Trump administration would have $1.8 million to work on prevent coronavirus pandemic.

At the moment, the White House is looking for ways to redirect other funds to this cause and to raise its coronavirus budget to $2.5 billion.

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

The acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, wrote a letter to lawmakers: “Much is still unknown about this virus and the disease it causes. The Administration believes additional Federal resources are necessary to take steps to prepare for a potential worsening of the situation in the United States.”

The number of those infected with coronavirus grows every day. The number in China rose to 77,150 people with as much as 409 new cases recorded yesterday. The number of those who died from this virus in china is 2,592, with 150 further deaths reported in the last few days.

The virus managed to spread outside China, with several cases recorded in Iran and Italy. With instances of coronavirus in the Middle East and Europe, the world is on the verge of a global epidemic. This situation is the primary reason why democrats believe more funds are needed. But, we need to start somewhere, and $2.5 billion is the right place.

Source: usatoday.com