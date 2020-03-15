News

Don Jr. Implies That We Could Face Mad Max Type of Future

by Velibor Jotanovic
POLITICAL FLARE – 03/15/2020: Donald Trump once famously said: “I guess I am the chief law enforcement officer in the country.” Now, this is nowhere close to the truth, POTUS is only chief executive. That should be enough for every man. His job is to keep society in peace, abide by the law, and make sure others do the same. But, Donald Trump Jr hinted that in the future, it might not be that easy to keep society as it is.

Don Jr tweeted that some of his friends are trying to arm themselves. He points out that friends in question are Democrats. It would seem that there are people who want to prepare for the worst, and Don Jr is ratting them out. It’s like he’s also ready for a Mad Max type of future.

In one of his most recent tweets, Donald Trump Jr wrote: “The irony of it all is that it’s my Democrat friends reaching out to me now asking me which guns they should buy just in case… in particular which ARs. I guess they’re ok with the 2A now??? You don’t need it, till you need it.”

This is all good and well, but we doubt that Americans are arming themselves over coronavirus. Don Jr should also be careful what he tweets as he doesn’t want his father to see that he has Democrat friends. You know how little Donald Trump likes those people.

But, Trump Jr isn’t posting this believing that there is an apocalypse coming. The reason is gaining support for his father and bashing his adversaries at the same time. You can see it form the following tweet: “Illinois mayor Adds Ban Of Firearms & Ammo To Coronavirus Emergency Executive Order. Of course, leftists going to exploit it. It’s what they do. You’d all be shocked how many lefty friends have called me about guns this week! Now they’re really into 2A.”

Trump’s family should really focus on problems on hand, the coronavirus, rather than on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

