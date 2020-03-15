Donald Trump is Prepared For Yet Another Pardon

THE GUARDIAN – 03/16/2020: Donald Trump plans to continue with his pardons. The next in line could be Michael Flynn. If you recall, Flynn was Trump’s national security adviser. He was sentenced for lying to the FBI during the 2016 scandal related to Russian interference with the US elections.



Michael Flynn was involved with the Russian ambassador in the US before Donald Trump became President. The former national security adviser struck a deal during Robert Meuller’s investigations, which looked into the issues regarding the elections and Russian participation in them.

When the investigation was launched, Flynn was one of those who cooperated the most. Mueller’s research didn’t found anyone guilty, but it did provide evidence that there was Kremlin interference regarding the elections. They point to the obstruction of justice by POTUS and prove that there was a contact between Donald Trump and Russian aides.

Michael Flynn was national security adviser for only 24 days. Despite pleading guilty, he was still not sentenced to jail. This comes as a surprise as many people who were incriminated in the same process are already doing time for their misdeeds. Flynn could face jail time, but in the mid-time, he asked to withdraw his guilty plea for the following reasons: “Because of the government’s bad faith, vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement.”

So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Now, there’s a chance for him to get pardoned as President Trump hinted on one of his tweets: “So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has ‘lost’ the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!”

This can be counted as a done deal as trump has been pardoning people left and right. His decision to use his right to pardon individuals was criticized and is considered controversial.

