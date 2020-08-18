Do Permanent Hair Extensions Exist?

When someone hears ‘hair extension’, one of the most common things people think of is taking off endless clip-ins every night. Although clip-ins are the most popular option when it comes to improving a bad hair day, you probably do not want to install them every morning before going to work.

Fortunately for all of us, there are other choices, ones that are semi-permanent and that will stay on your scalp for a longer time. These extensions are manufactured to be washed, dyed, worn, and styled just like natural locks. Some of them can even be reused while other options might need replacement every four to six months.

There are actually a few types that you can opt for. Of course, each of them has its own requirements and needs. However, before you go ahead and decide on a specific extension type, it is crucial for you to understand the benefits each one can bring you, as well as how much you’ll need to maintain the extensions you choose.

However, if you do not know where to start, do not worry, this article can help you. The text below is going to feature the 4 semi-permanent extensions, as well as everything that you should know about them, including maintenance. Let’s take a closer look at the list:

‘Tape-In’

Lasts For: 4 to 6 Weeks

By choosing this option, your natural locks will be placed between 2 pieces of tape at the foundation of the extension. Now, they are quite close to your scalp, they can be added quickly and without hassle, they can be reused, and, they’ll cover whatever you need in a manner of minutes.

Just like all the other alternatives on this list, the extensions will get pushed away from your scalp as your natural locks grow. Due to this factor, you’ll need to head to the salon every four to six weeks to take care of your natural hair and to return the extensions to their right position.

As mentioned, the application process is extremely fast, however, when you wear them for several weeks, you’ll need a bit more time when you reapply them since the beautician working on you will need to take them out and then apply them again with the tape.

‘K-Tips’

Lasts For: 6 Months

Keratin tips or as they are more commonly referred to as ‘k-tips’ are attached to a cluster of your natural locks. Then the expert working on your locks will use a hot tool that will connect the natural locks with the extensions. Although it might take a bit more time to apply them, it’ll be worth it in the end.

Some of the best things about this type are that they can be completely customized to match the thickness and it can also last for more than 6 months. If you love working out and if your scalp gets somewhat oily from time to time, this might be best for you since it is quite resistant to water and/or oil, and it allows you to be completely mobile.

If your budget is a determining factor, you should know that this option cannot be reused. This means that you’ll need to get a new set every time that you revisit the salon. But, since you’ll only need to apply them two times every year, it is actually a budget-friendly option.

‘I-Tip’

Lasts For: 10 Months

Similar to the previous option, I-tips are most commonly attached to your strands by a method called ‘strand-by-strand’, however, there is not heat application, which means that it won’t damage your hair in the application process. This extension requires a small bead at the end and to utilize it, your strands are woven inside of the bead and then pressed down to secure them.

Like all the other types, once your locks start growing, the add-on will be moved away from your scalp, which is why you’ll need to go to a salon and reposition them. However, the best thing about it is that it can be reused for almost 10 months, which means that it is completely budget-friendly.

Additionally, it can be applied to your head in a relatively short time. The application process will last from one hour to an hour and a half, while it might take you approximately 20 to 30 minutes every day to maintain it, including washing it and blow-drying the extensions.

‘Sew-Ins’

Lasts For: 6 Month to 1 Year

This specific option combines one of the aforementioned extensions – I-tips and a weave. Basically, a set of I-tips will be placed on your hairline and then a weave which looks like a clip-in is sewn into your strands, with the I-tips serving as a foundation. It will cover a wide area and it can be applied to any hair, no matter if it is thinner or thicker.

According to the expert beauticians from GlamLocks, how long it will last will depend on how you maintain it, but, if done properly, this option might last at least 6 months to one year! Your hair will grow, you’ll need to occasionally go to your hairdresser in order to reposition it. If you opt for this type, you should know that it is important that you dry it after you exercise or wash it.

If you do not do this, it might start giving out a specific smell, like a wet towel would smell if you left it for too long. You might not want endless add-ons in your hair, and if so, you might want to opt for a weave since it is just a few rows that are easy to maintain, wash, and style.

Conclusion

So, there you have it – there are actually ‘permanent’ hair extensions that you could choose to get. Of course, you’ll need to carefully consider your lifestyle and whether you have time to properly take care of the add-ons since these things could help you with determining what options suits you best.

Hence, now that you know what your options are, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, go back to the beginning of the article, go through it once again, and then determine which hair extension option might suit your needs, hair, as well as budget best!