Health Benefits of Pumpkin Seed Oil

Pumpkins aren’t just about Halloween, lattes, or pies. There’s more to them than what meets the eye. Pumpkins are rich in antioxidative substances, and unsaturated fatty acids and can offer a list of benefits for both men and women.

According to buyorganicsonline.com.au pumpkin seed oil comes in handy for you to improve your metabolic and physiological health. Studies have shown that pumpkin seed oil is helpful in the prevention of many diseases and has shown positive results for people struggling with hair loss, diabetes, and even cancer. It has numerous health benefits, which we are going to discuss in this article.

What is pumpkin seed oil?

Pumpkin seed oil is also known as Pepita oil. It is the oil extracted from the seeds of a pumpkin. Cucurbita pepo and Cucurbita maxima are the two main types of pumpkin from which the oil is obtained.

There is more than one way to extract pumpkin seed oil. The cold pressure extraction method is preferred. It helps in the retention of the beneficial antioxidants that might get lost or damaged if the heat exposure method is used for extraction.

Nutrition facts

As per the nutrition information provided by the USDA, one tablespoon of organic pumpkin seed oil contains:

Calories: 120

Fat: 14g

Sodium: 0mg

Carbohydrates: 0g

Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 0g

Protein: 0g

Although carbohydrates are present in pumpkins and pumpkin seeds, there are no carbohydrates in pumpkin seed oil.

Studies have shown pumpkin seed oil contains biologically significant fatty acids, specifically omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Pumpkin seeds are primarily rich in beneficial monounsaturated oleic acid and polyunsaturated linoleic acid.

As per the research of the Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS), pumpkin seeds are a great source of magnesium.

Benefits of pumpkin seed oil

As aforesaid, pumpkins are more than festive decorations or ingredients for making pies. They have various uses and often recommended as health supplements. They are loaded with essential nutrients and have ample health benefits.

Many research pieces have shown that pumpkin seed oil can improve prostate and heart health and also help in hair loss treatments. You can consume pumpkin seed oil in liquid or capsule form. However, it is advised to consult a doctor on how it can help in your medical treatment.

The following are the health benefits of using pumpkin seed oil.

Encourages Mental Well-Being

It is of utmost importance to take care of your mental health. We all need to be aware and take steps for the well being of our mental state. There have been many studies using animal subjects that have shown signs of anti-depressing qualities of pumpkin seeds. They’re a great source of tryptophan that helps promote sleep, often recommended for better sleep. According to the findings of the British Journal of Psychiatry, giving pumpkin seeds to children with depression showed positive results.

Reduces Inflammation

Pumpkin seed oil is rich in unsaturated fats, directly impacting the amount of inflammation in your body. Its anti-inflammation properties are known to reduce arthritis pain. It is recommended as an excellent remedy for joint pain treatments. A study was conducted in 2015 when cocoa butter was replaced with pumpkin seed oil in the diet of the patients of liver disease and atherosclerosis. It was found that using pumpkin seed oil helped in the betterment of the test patients.

Good for Prostate Health

Pumpkin seed oil is known for maintaining excellent prostate health in general and is also useful in protecting against prostate cancer. Benign prostatic hyperplasia BPH is a commonly known medical condition where the prostate becomes enlarged. It can block the flow of urine and be extremely painful. Researchers have found that pumpkin seed oil has been useful in reducing the symptoms of BPH. It is proven to be clinically safe in a study published in 2009 when a man consumed 320 milligrams of pumpkin seed oil every day for six-months, and positive results were collected.

Support hair loss treatment

Various studies have shown pumpkin seed oil to be effective in hair loss treatment, especially for men. According to a study in 2014, a man consumed 400 milligrams of pumpkin seed oil every day for about 24 weeks, and his hair count increased by an average of 40 percent. And there were no side effects reported about the same. The zinc in the oil helps in hormonal balance, and the presence of vitamin C stimulates hair growth.

Overactive Bladder Relief

Pumpkin seed oil is known to soothe an overactive bladder, and effectively treating urinary disorders. A study in which participants used pumpkin seed oil as an extract for about 12 weeks and many of them found relief from overactive bladder symptoms. Another study in which 45 men and women dealing with overactive bladders consumed 10 grams of pumpkin seed extract daily and improved their bladder function.

Great for Heart Health

The anti-inflammatory properties of pumpkin seed oil make it great for heart health. The two major risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. Several studies on animal subjects have shown that pumpkin seed effectively reduces high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. It also helps in insulin regulation, which is great for diabetic patients.

Relief of Menopausal Symptoms

Many studies conclude that pumpkin seed oil is effective in providing relief of menopausal symptoms. A study was conducted on 35 menopausal women; the women who consumed pumpkin seed oil found some relief in the symptoms of menopause. They experienced less hot flashes, joint pain, and headaches than those who were not consuming pumpkin seed oil. Some of them also had reported an increase in the HDL levels, which is considered the “good” cholesterol.

Aid for Cancer Patients

You cannot call it a cure for cancer patients, but it can surely support the treatment of cancer patients and reduce the risk of certain cancers. Many studies show that pumpkin seeds have proven to reduce the risk of breast cancer in post-menopausal women. The nutritional value of pumpkin seeds has been beneficial in the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. It also reduces the risk and is useful in the treatment of prostate cancer.

Risks and dosage

Pumpkin seed oil is packed with nutritions and has many benefits, as we discussed above. If you consume pumpkin seed oil orally and appropriately, it is clinically safe, but it is best to consider medical advice. Always read the product labels carefully and consult a doctor for suitable doses. For women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, it is advised not to use the oil in greater amounts.

Our final words

We got to know that pumpkin seed oil has numerous health benefits, and with its consumption, you can have better mental and physical health. Remember when you are getting yourself pumpkin seed oil supplements go for cold-pressed oil, it retains the antioxidants that get depleted by heat. It is best if you keep it away from direct sunlight, and store it in a cold place or a refrigerator.