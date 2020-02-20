Did Donald Trump Neglected His Children In Their Youth?

ECONOTIMES – 02/20/2020: The one thing that interests people the most regarding Donald Trump is his relationship with his five children. Most netizens believe that during their growing up, Donald Trump wasn’t a good father figure to his children.



POTUS has five children. Three from his first marriage with Ivana Trump, and they are Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. From his marriage with Marla Maples, he has daughter Tiffany Trump. Lastly, there is Barron Trump from his relationship with his current spouse Melania Trump.

According to Tony Schwartz, the author of “Trump: The Art of the Deal,” Trump didn’t try to be much around his children when they were young. In an interview with New York Times, Schwartz said: ‘’On the rare times Ivana brought one or two of the children to his office, he couldn’t have been less interested.’’

While there can be truth to this, the second wife, Marla Maples, tells a different story. According to her testimony, there were times when Donald would spend time with Tiffany. Marla raised Tiffany Trump all by herself; it’s a known fact. But, she also tells about kind side of Donald Trump.

Marla Maples claims she has photographs of Donald and Tiffany while playing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. They had a sweet relationship during Tiffany’s early years, but later on, she didn’t manage to keep their connection going. Today, Tiffany almost has no affiliation with her father and feels neglected compared to the other family members.

As you know, Tiffany is often labeled as forgotten Trump. The reason hides behind the fact that she’s least involved with Donald Trump since he became President. Ivanka Trump is chief adviser to POTUS, while Don Jr and Eric take care of his private enterprises. Barron Trump lives with him in the White House.

In recent weeks, Trump’s campaign for the November elections started. While Don Jr and Ivanka frequently follow their father, Tiffany is nowhere to be seen.

