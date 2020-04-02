Demi Rose Stuns in a Skimpy Silk Top

Celebrities

Instagram model and Internet sensation Demi Rose, 25, is planetary famous thanks to her incredible curves, provocative poses, and skimpy outfits. She has over 13.7 million followers on Instagram, whom she regularly treats to photos and videos of her dreamy body.

This time around, she posted several videos in which she is wearing a very low cut, V-neck orange blouse. Her cleavage and all her voluptuousness were on full display, as moved around in the videos. She stroked her stunning hair and looked right at the camera looking seductive as always.

The caption reads, “Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored,” proving that celebrities are also having a hard time in isolation and quarantine amidst the pandemic caused by coronavirus.

She wore full makeup for the three separate videos, including white highlighter, pink blush, foundation, and eyeshadow.

We can always expect new photos and videos of Rose in barely-there outfits, bikinis, and lingerie. No matter the situation in the world, her content will always make the fans happy.

