Demi Rose Has a Head-Turning Shopping Outfit

by Tracy Finke
Model Demi Rose, 24, caught the attention of passersby with her outfit as she strolled along Melrose Avenue, a shopping mall in Los Angeles.

Rose, who is often in provocative clothes, went shopping in heavy ripped jeans and a sports top that highlighted her lush breasts. As the model walked through the shops, she left little to the imagination, holding a green smoothie in her hands.

The model recently spoke about the loss of both parents, in only seven months apart. Before that, she cared for her mother, who could no longer move because of the effects of a heart attack. She took care of her for seven years. Rose noted that her parents’ death made her grow up really fast.

“I’ve lost both of my parents, my dad cancer, and my mum had a heart attack which caused a stroke when I was 17, and I was left as her carer as she was left disabled”, the model recalled.

