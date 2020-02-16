Demi Rose Stuns With Provocative Photos Again

British Instagram model Demi Rose, 24, is famous around the world for her breathtaking curves, which she regularly shows off online. More than 13.1 million people follow her on Instagram and enjoy her content, which is almost exclusively half-naked pictures in lingerie or bikinis.

During the last few weeks, she upped herself again with the latest set of incredible photos. One interesting detail is that she now has some fully clothed pictures too, to the amazement of everyone.

The clothed photo in question is from her trip to Jordan, where she is wearing a backless black plush dress, and a pair of high-heeled boots with beads and straps.

View this post on Instagram Tourist 🖤 @fashionnova fashionnovapartner A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Feb 6, 2020 at 10:12am PST



Demi Rose became more widely popular following her short relationship with rapper Tyga, 30, who broke up with Kylie Jenner weeks before dating British beauty.