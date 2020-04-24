Demi Rose Shares a Racy Cleavage Look

Instagram bombshell and internet sensation Demi Rose uploaded another stunning photo of her dreamy curves and stunned her 13.9 million Instagram followers.

Rose is one of the most popular Instagram models in the world, and whenever she shares a new photo or video everyone loses their minds. She is famous far and wide because of her body and provocative content she posts.

In one of her latest posts, she can be seen wearing a strapless skintight sky blue dress. Her curves are almost bursting out and the dress probably has a lot of trouble keeping her curvaceous figure from popping out as she moves around!

The photo received more than 361,000 likes and currently sits at almost 3,100 comments. The caption reads, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” According to the tag, the photo was taken in London.

Rose wore no accessories, but she had full face of makeup, including foundation, lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow, and highlighter. Her long brunette hair and blonde highlights look gorgeous and so voluminous in this photograph.