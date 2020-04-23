Trump Sends Out A Clear Message: “You’re Either With me or Against me”

IB TIMES – 04/23/2020: Donald Trump doesn’t like to be contradicted, not even if you are an expert in your field; he doesn’t want to hear it from you. At least three people ended up on Trump’s wrong side after their views differed from President’s. Two of them happened during the last seven days.



POTUS demoted Dr. Rick bright to a position of little influence after he was a leader of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority task force, which aimed to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. Dr. Bright released a statement on Wednesday to confirm that the reason for his demotion was his urging to stop the promotion of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as medicines for coronavirus.

Dr. Bright said that there should be a: “limit on the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit. I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science –, not politics or cronyism — has to lead the way.”

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, stated: “There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through.” He also added that Donald Trump didn’t help with “liberate” chants.

After being pressured by Trump, he had to change his statement. In the subsequent appearance, he said: “I didn’t say that this was going to be worse. I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated because we’ll have flu and coronavirus circulating at the same time.”

CDC Director was totally misquoted by Fake News @CNN on Covid 19. He will be putting out a statement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

Redfield had to reiterate on his previous statement after POTUS tweeted that Fake News CNN misquoted him. Earlier in March, we had Nancy Messonnier, the CDC’s director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, removed from her position.

The message is clear from President Trump: “You’re either with me or against me.”

Source: ibtimes.com