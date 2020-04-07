Demi Rose Reminds Us Her Figure Has no Rival

Internet sensation and one of the most popular Instagram models, Demi Rose, 25, stunned the fans again in a wide array of revealing outfits.

During the isolation period brought upon us by COVID-19, everyone has to stay indoors. This however does not stop the voluptuous beauty from sharing snaps of her dreamy curves.

In a home photo session she had for herself, she took some breathtaking photos of her bustling posterior while wearing all sorts of outfits. She has been more active than ever, sharing photo after photo each day. She even posted a video of herself singing along to Bill Wither songs.

One picture included a plunging black swimsuit with fishnet details, revealing even more of her breasts. Rose also posted a snap wearing a beige knitted cutout dress, which practically covers nothing.

In one racy post, she says she would like to be a superhero and beat coronavirus for us. She is wearing a red latex outfit reminiscent of superheroes, complete with a matching red choker with a heart shaped pendant.

Whatever the situation in the world, we can always count on Demi Rose to brighten her fans’ days with her unrivaled content. She has over 13.8 million followers on Instagram and all of them are grateful for her latest pictures that help them cope with quarantine.