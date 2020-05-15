Corrie Yee Stuns in a Bright Yellow Lingerie Bodysuit

Instagram model and Internet sensation Corrie Yee has once again reminded us of her amazing body. The bombshell shared a daring pic in lace yellow lingerie to her Instagram page, where she almost has 1 million followers.

Corrie posed on her bed while wearing a revealing yellow bodysuit. She looked straight at the camera and struck a sexy and intimidating pose. Her long brown locks fell freely over her shoulders as she laid on the bed. She wore a full face of makeup.

The gorgeous model wore a racy lingerie set that hugged her curves and accentuated her fit figure. It has interestingly positioned cutouts that revealed even more of her lean body.

The post has over 13,500 likes and about 300 comments, and the whole pic fits perfectly with the rest of her feed, which is full of similarly sizzling outfits. She always treats her fans with incredibly sexy and dreamy snaps in lingerie, bikinis, stockings, and see-through outfits.