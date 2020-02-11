Celebrities

Demi Rose Shares Vacation Photos in the Tiniest Bikini Ever!

by Tracy Finke
British model Demi Rose, 24, is enjoying on her vacation in Mexico, and she has not missed out to delight her fans with sizzling pictures from her holiday. Demi also took to Instagram to boast about photos she took in Jordan for her fashion campaign.

“Tourist,” Rose wrote next to a photo of herself posing in the mountains squatting in a black silk dress, which she paired with black boots and sunglasses. Her photo captivated her followers, who shared their delight in comments.

The model, who is famous for her lush curves, previously boasted that she had been enjoying in Mexico.

Demi then took a picture of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit that barely contained her bust. As with any Instagram photo, the model received numerous positive comments for the clothing choices.

Rose became known to the public after a brief affair with rapper Tyga, 30, who also dated reality star Kylie Jenner (22). The model is followed by more than 12 million people on social networks, who claim that her chest, which made her famous, are the best in the world.

Tracy Finke

