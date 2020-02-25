Demi Lovato Stuns Her Fans With a No-Makeup Selfie

The singer and actress Demi Lovato decided to share with her Instagram fans a picture of herself without the makeup and hairpieces. She explained the reason for this selfie in the caption.
“Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in years, but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hairpieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am”, Demi wrote along with the hashtag “I Love Me”.
This is not the first time she shares no-makeup pictures on her Instagram profile.
This picture already has almost 3 million likes. The fans of 27-year-old were stunned with her look. One of them wrote in comments: “Beauty”, and another added: “Such a babe inside and out”.
The famous plus-size model Ashley Graham wrote: “Hi beauty!”. “Gorgeous”, “The lights in her eyes inspire me”, “This is when you’re the most beautiful”, some of the comments read.
My episode of @prettybigdealpod with @ashleygraham drops today💕 I had such an amazing time filming!! Thank you Ashley for allowing me to really open up about my faith, boundaries, my body acceptance journey, and what my future holds. We had such an honest and real conversation… I can’t wait for you guys to watch and listen🙏🏻
Demi Lovato recently made a big come back on stage after medication overdose in 2018. Her first performance was at this year’s Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in LA.