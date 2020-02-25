Demi Lovato Stuns Her Fans With a No-Makeup Selfie

The singer and actress Demi Lovato decided to share with her Instagram fans a picture of herself without the makeup and hairpieces. She explained the reason for this selfie in the caption.

“Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in years, but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hairpieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am”, Demi wrote along with the hashtag “I Love Me”.

This is not the first time she shares no-makeup pictures on her Instagram profile.

This picture already has almost 3 million likes. The fans of 27-year-old were stunned with her look. One of them wrote in comments: “Beauty”, and another added: “Such a babe inside and out”.

The famous plus-size model Ashley Graham wrote: “Hi beauty!”. “Gorgeous”, “The lights in her eyes inspire me”, “This is when you’re the most beautiful”, some of the comments read.

Demi Lovato recently made a big come back on stage after medication overdose in 2018. Her first performance was at this year’s Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in LA.