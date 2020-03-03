David and Victoria Set Aside £100,000 for Brooklyn’s 21st Birthday

Brooklyn Beckham, 20, is about to turn 21 years old, and his famous parents, football legend David (44) and fashion designer and former singer Victoria (45) are preparing an enormous party for their oldest child.

The celebration is scheduled for March 7, three days after Brooklyn’s actual birthday. He is an aspiring and up-and-coming model and photographer living and working in America.

His glamorous party will take place in Cotswolds, England, where the family have an estate. “A great amount of planning and effort has been put into Brooklyn’s big day, and he is very excited,” says a source close to the Beckhams.

So far, some of the A list celebrity guests are familiar, including Cara Delevingne, Elton John, Guy Ritchie, and Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn’s girlfriend. Brooklyn and Nicola, 25, have enjoyed some time together at the Paris Fashion Week.

Before her, he dated American actress Chloe Grace Moretz, French model and singer Sonia Ben Ammar, and English model Hana Cross.