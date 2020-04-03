CelebritiesFamily

These Daughters Look Nothing Like Their Celebrity Mothers

by Zarko85
Many of the world’s leading celebrities have children who are already famous because of their superstar mothers. However, not all of them look like their celeb moms, and some of them may surprise you.

Genetic lottery is tough to win, and although some children are practically clones of one of the parents, these five ladies do not look like their mothers, at least for now.

Kim Kardashian West and North West with Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Dissuck

Source: pagesix.com

Madonna and Lourdes Leon

Source: accessonline.com

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Source: stylecaster.com

Jessica Alba and Haven Warren

Source: Pinterest

