Kim Kardashian Needs Fans’ Advice on How to Entertain Her Children

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper and designer Kanye West, have officially run out of ideas when it comes to parenting.

Kim posted an Instagram post asking her fans to suggest some sort of games or entertainment to keep her children happy and occupied during their quarantine times.

North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago are a handful apparently, and their parents need help from their loyal fans! She posted the following message under the family photo:

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”

Her post already has more than 3.1 million likes and over 44,000 comments, many of which is actual advice from her most loyal fans. From parenting advice to fun games, the people really went all in the comments.