Donald Trump Donates Money to HHS in a Publicity Stunt

VOX – 03/04/2020: President Donald Trump decided to show his generous side to the world. POTUS donated part of his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). We are talking about $100,000, which are his earnings from the fourth quarter of 2019.



We used the term generosity, but considering Trump’s wealth, this is more a publicity stunt. Upon entering the office, President Trump promised that he would donate his salary to a charity of his choice. The news about the latest donation was published on Twitter by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Ms. Grisham once again reminded everyone about the promise Donald Trump made four years ago: “President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus.”

As you can see, President Trump will pour this $100,000 into the fight with his biggest enemy to date, the coronavirus. But, this shouldn’t fool you. Donald Trump’s donation is only a minor portion of what he suggested to be taken from HHS with his budget proposal for the next year. We are talking about billions of dollars.

Another reason why Donald Trump is giving away his salary has nothing to do with him being generous. The man’s fortune enlarged since he entered the office. His Trump Hotel, which is located near the White House, made millions of revenue during the last year. We shouldn’t also forget that he’s the only President that continued with his business venture during his term.

The hotel we mentioned above cashed in $41 million in 2018. Donald could easily put some of this money in fighting coronavirus. This donation of his is not something spectacular. For a man who ignores coronavirus and its danger, this is merely a publicity stunt.

