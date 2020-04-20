Courteney Cox Takes Coronavirus Protection to Another Level

Courteney Cox, who became famous for her role as Monica Geller in “Friends”, was spotted grocery shopping in the Malibu.

The 55-year-old actress was in a sports issue and completely unrecognizable. Not only did she have a black hat on her head and a visor to be safe from coronavirus, but she also put a face mask underneath just in case.

Even Courteney’s eyes couldn’t be seen. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the recording of “Friends Reunion” was delayed, so Cox organized a video call with colleagues Jennifer Aniston (51), Lisa Kudrow (56), Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry (50) and David Schwimmer (53).

The shooting was scheduled to begin in March and was postponed for May. However, filming will depend on the situation with the coronavirus pandemic.

Courteney Cox recently revealed Jimmy Kimmel that she didn’t remember much from the show. “I don’t remember even being on the show, I have such a bad memory,” she laughed, adding, “I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun, and I remember certain times of my life. I was there, but I don’t remember episodes”, the actress said. She added that she started binge-watching the series.