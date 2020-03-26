Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Stuns With Her Performance of a “Hamilton” Song

Teenage girl Coco Arquette is on her way to becoming a big music star.

The 15-year-old daughter of actress Courteney Cox and actor David Arquette has a great voice, and she showed it in a video posted by her mother on her Instagram profile.

Coco sang the song “Burn” from Lin Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical Hamilton, while Courteney Cox accompanied her on the piano. The duo showed their talent during a FaceTime call with Ellen DeGeneres.

They weren’t satisfied with that performance, so the girls filmed it again, and Cox posted it on her Instagram. “Coco and I were pretty embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when talking to @theellenshow…So we had to redeem ourselves”, Courteney wrote.

Coco Arquette sang so well that many have told her that she has an angelic voice and can easily have a fantastic career on the famous Broadway.

“So talented it hurts”, “She has a beautiful voice!”, “Coco sounds like a Disney princess”, “You play the piano, my Queen? Go, Team Monica!”, some of the comments read.