Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Stuns With Her Performance of a “Hamilton” Song

by Tracy Finke
Teenage girl Coco Arquette is on her way to becoming a big music star.

The 15-year-old daughter of actress Courteney Cox and actor David Arquette has a great voice, and she showed it in a video posted by her mother on her Instagram profile.

Image source: popsugar.com

Coco sang the song “Burn” from Lin Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical Hamilton, while Courteney Cox accompanied her on the piano. The duo showed their talent during a FaceTime call with Ellen DeGeneres.

They weren’t satisfied with that performance, so the girls filmed it again, and Cox posted it on her Instagram. “Coco and I were pretty embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when talking to @theellenshow…So we had to redeem ourselves”, Courteney wrote.

Coco Arquette sang so well that many have told her that she has an angelic voice and can easily have a fantastic career on the famous Broadway.

“So talented it hurts”, “She has a beautiful voice!”, “Coco sounds like a Disney princess”, “You play the piano, my Queen? Go, Team Monica!”, some of the comments read.

