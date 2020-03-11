Vanessa Hudgens Stuns in a Plunging Top Even Though It’s Not Thirsty Thursday

Vanessa Hudgens delighted her fans with sultry pictures again, although it is not Thirsty Thursday, the day when she shares with her Instagram followers provocative photos. The 31-year-old actress and singer posed in front of the mirror wearing an emerald green corset from YSL.

She completed the look with black panties and fishnet stockings. Her plunging neckline left little to the imagination. “That good good. No. It’s not Thursday. Lol”, she captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Her pictures already have more than 1.2 million likes and hundreds of comments. The fans of the actress and singer shared their delight with her appearance writing that she looks stunning.

Read Also: Vanessa Hudgens Shows Her Incredible Physique in a Black Bikini on Thirsty Thursday

“Mermaid queen!”, “Stunner!”, “How hot are u”, “Is this thirsty Tuesday? Cause it definitely looks like it”, some of the comments read.