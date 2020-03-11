Britney Spears Spotted in Public Following Son Controversy

Pop star Britney Spears, 38, has been spotted in public for the first time, following the controversy her son was involved in on Instagram.

Spears has had tough life circumstances for the last several years. Now for the past several days, there have appeared rumors regarding son, Jayden.

He spoke to his followers on many topics, including his grandfather, his mom’s music, and the #FreeBritney movement.

The 13-year-old said he would reveal everything regarding Britney when he has 5,000 Instagram followers. He also compared his father Kevin to Jesus, and said that he likes Britney’s boyfriend.

Britney was spotted in a revealing, deep cut floral dress. She was carrying books and her phone in her arms while entering her car. The superstar also wore flat sandals on her feet, and she had a handbag.

Last but not least, she appeared in good spirits during this casual outing with her boyfriend Sam. The pair was casual and they seemed to have enjoyed their day out.

source:dailymail.co.uk