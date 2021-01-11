Denise Richards is an American actress who has appeared in many movies and TV shows over the years. Her debut role came with “Sex, Love, & Secrets”. Read on to learn more about her life, career, and net worth.

Early and Personal Life

She was born as Denise Lee Richards on February 17, 1971, in Downers Grove Village, Illinois, USA, to parents Irv Richards and Joni Richards. She has a sister, Michelle Richards, who is also an actress. In 1986, the whole family moved to California, where Denise graduated from El Camino High School.

Regarding her love life, she has been married and divorced. In 2002, she married the famous actor Charlie Sheen. The pair divorced in 2006. They have two daughters together, Lola Rose Sheen, and Sam Sheen. They can still be seen together with their children at times. In addition to this, the actress adopted Eloise Joni Richards in 2011.

Career

Denise started to do modeling after she finished high school. She traveled around the world and did commercials in Tokyo, New York, and Paris. After a few guest appearances in TV series, she landed her debut movie role, in an action-comedy crime movie “Loaded Weapon 1”.

One of her first important roles came in a 1997 sci-fi movie “Starship Troopers”, which was followed by a mystery crime drama “Wild Things”. The first box office success she appeared in was a James Bond movie “The World Is Not Enough”.

However, people and the fans of the franchise did not like her in this and thought that she was one of the worst Bong Girls ever. She recorded two movies in 2001, a horror mystery thriller called “Valentine”, and a romantic comedy by the name of “Good Advice”. In the second movie, her ex-husband and fellow actor Charlie Sheen also appeared. In 2003, she had a role in another commercially successful movie, “Scary Movie 3”.

Regarding TV series, her first big role came with the series “Sex, Love, & Secrets”. She was one of the stars of the show. Other TV roles include a comedy series “Blue Mountain State”, a drama mystery thriller “Twisted”, and a drama called “Vanity”. She also had her own reality show named “Denise Richards: It’s Complicated”. Since this year, she plays herself in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

The most recent projects she has done include the 2017 and 2018 movies “American Violence”, a thriller, “Altitude” which is an action crime movie, a thriller drama named “American Satan”, a crime drama by the name of “A Violent Man”, an action movie “Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets”, and a horror thriller named “The Toybox. The most recent movies from 2018 are “The Prayer Box” and “Saturday at the Starlight”.

Awards and Achievements

Denise Richards has only won a few awards during her career. In 2017, she won the Northeast Film Festival Award for Best Ensemble Cast, a group award the cast of “American Satan” won. Other than this, she won the Los Angeles International Underground Film Festival Award for Best Actress, for the role in “A Life Lived”. Less impressive is the Worst Supporting Actress Stinker award for the Bond Girl role in “The World Is Not Enough”.

Denise Richards Net Worth 2021 and Earnings

As of the year 2019, Denise Richards has an estimated net worth of around $15 million. Over the years, she has had a presence in both TV and movie industries, which are the top sources of her wealth. A house she bought for $4.4 million is now up for sale, with a $6 million price tag. She loves cars, and her most prized possessions are a Mercedes-Benz GL450, and a Cadillac Escalade.