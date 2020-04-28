Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Body-Shaming Comments: “It’s Paid off Nicely”

by Tracy Finke
Model and wife of musician John Legend, 36-year-old Chrissy Teigen, has decided to deal with Internet trolls who have publicly criticized her appearance and told her that she is “shaped like Sponge Bob”.

Image source: Instagram

The flood of criticism came after she posted in one of her Instagram stories and Twitter a clip of her wearing a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. “I never post thirst traps, so here I am trapping you in thirst, with thirst”, she joked in the video.

Teigen then shut down the body-shaming comments.”Everyone used to….surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!”, Chrissy wrote on Twitter.

“Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing A-OK!”, the pretty brunette concluded.

Chrissy is currently in home isolation with her husband John and their two children, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles.

View this post on Instagram

cousin @pasha_speaks got us a karaoke machine!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Tracy Finke

