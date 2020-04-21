Celebrities

Mr. Big Can’t Deal With Hair in Quarantine

by Tracy Finke
The famous actor Chris Noth, who became famous as Mr. Big from the show “S*x and The City” revealed his quarantine look. He uploaded a selfie with his head shaved. Noth’s gray mustache and goatee came to the forefront.

“I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine”, the 65-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

First to comment was his on-screen love, Sarah Jessica Parker. “Why did you wait so long???? X”, she wrote in comments.

His fans were stunned with his new look. “That’s hardcore, bro. Got your Breaking Bad going on!”, one of his followers wrote, and another added: “You look beautiful no matter what, amazing man and actor. Love you from Mexico”.

Noth’s followers praised him for his bold decision. “You look like a hot villain now”, one social media user joked. “Hair or not you’ll always be Mr. Big to many people”, another comment read.

