How to Choose Between Two Perfect Houses – 2021 Guide

House hunting can be quite an adventurous venture to find the perfect home that accommodates all your family’s living needs. These homes are extremely hard to find and people can go house hunting for months before they finally land on their ideal home. However, when you do find the perfect home for your family, you will feel it in your heart that you won’t get a home more perfect than this.

According to the professionals @TeamRene, finding and choosing the ideal residential property for your family might be the most important decision you may have to make in your life. That is why it is crucial that you make the most reasonable decision in considering your housing options.

But what do you do when you find not one, but two homes that are perfect for you and your family. It is not at all uncommon to see this happen and this has been a major dilemma for many house buyers. In such scenarios, it is essential that you make a wise choice with due haste before another buyer swoops in and buys the better property out.

However, we understand that making a wise decision may be exceptionally hard when both of the houses seem perfectly valid options and that is why we are here to help you. In this article, we will tell you exactly how you can choose a single home from the “perfect two” that fulfills all your living requirements. Read the guide till the end so that you don’t end up missing out on crucial details.

List the features of each home side-by-side

You may have already done this on your house hunting ventures – taking a paper and listing down all the features of the house to see if they are compatible for you. Chances are, you might have done this with the two ideal homes as well.

However, what we are suggesting is not just listing down and comparing basic features – such as space, luxury, and furniture – of the homes but rather, comparing their more advanced features.

These advanced features are the distance from the nearest education institutes like high school or college (which becomes more essential if you have small kids), the stats of the crimes that take place in the area, availability of amenities like parks or gyms, and public transport options. These are very important features to keep in mind when considering which house would be the perfect choice for you.

When you list down each home’s features side by side, you get a pretty clear idea of who is the winner. Unless both of these homes are situated in the perfect neighborhood, with the perfect amenities and education opportunities (which is not likely to happen!), one of the homes should be a stark display of which property is better amongst the two.

Consider which home is economically more viable for you

Most individuals who are looking for a home have a certain budget to follow and it acts as a hard limit for the price of the property they are looking for. If one of the two homes goes above this price limit, even by a few thousand dollars, put it out of consideration and simply opt for the other home.

The upfront price you pay for a property is not the only price you invest in the property – there are a lot of other aspects that need financial capital too. Going for a home that goes overboard with your budget limit in this scenario doesn’t make financial sense. You also need to ensure that the home you are buying has good resale value for the future.

A luxurious home with multiple features can still have a low resale value if it doesn’t have a good neighborhood or is far away from essential amenities.

Compare the communities and locations the houses are in and see which one suits you more

Unless you are purchasing a luxurious house for purely aesthetic and luxury needs, you shouldn’t go for houses that are in remote locations even if they have lucrative offers and better features. A good neighborhood is essential to raising a good family that is socially active. A neighborhood that helps each other out can be the perfect living location for you, instead of living in a neighborhood where everyone is bitter and cold.

It is essential that you compare the locations and communities of each house based on various factors like distance from your workplace, college, and shopping centers, and how properly the neighbors maintain their properties. After all, you would be living in one of these neighborhoods and your life should be comfortable here.

Examine which home can suit your family’s needs more

Are you, or your spouse, an artist? Then you should consider the house that has a dedicated space for you to work in comfortably. Do you want a house that has large storage capacities for all your items? Prefer the house with a larger basement. Or maybe you need a fancy house that would impress your guests with the first look? Choose the house with a better design and more guest room and living room space.

These preferences may sound trivial at first but may breed discontentment if not fulfilled in the longer run. After all, each family has its own unique needs and the home you finalize on should be the one that fulfills all of these needs.

Get advice from family and professionals

If there is still doubt in your mind, you can ask a family member or a fellow friend for advice on what to do, especially one who lives in the same neighborhood as one of the houses you chose. Since they too must have gone through the entire house hunting process themselves, they can provide valuable insights that can help you make a final decision.

If you need professional advice, then there are also countless estate agents and realtors who would be more than glad to point out the distinct features of each home without any bias or emotion, ultimately helping you decide on one of them.

Conclusion

Choosing a single home from two homes that feel and look perfect in their own way is quite a difficult task. Hopefully, this guide provided you assistance in making the right decision