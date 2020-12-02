Minimalism as a Key to a Luxurious Home – 2020 Guide

Minimalism is a significant design element that is never going out of style, thanks to its practicality. In interior design, the trend creates a nuanced and warm home. This style proves that less is more, in many ways.

Tim Casser, a Knox College psychology professor, elaborates how focusing on less is good for your mental wellness in his books and other literature. Psychology experts agree that simplicity is good for mental health. However, there is a delicate balance between keeping minimally stylish and your space looking empty.

See below how you can curate your space in a minimalist way that will still feel inviting, chic, and luxe.

Tips on Using Minimalism as a Key of Luxurious Home

1. Make a Plan

Just like in any other area of your life, a plan works as a guide. With a clear goal of what you want to achieve, you will only invest in the most necessary things and pieces. When shopping for your home, everything may seem attractive and useful. But do you need it?

Having a well-thought plan will help you keep on track and avoid indulging in things that will fill your space.

2. Pay Attention to Details

You will need to focus on the details when using minimalism to achieve a palatial look. One way is to select objects, furniture, and artwork without cutting corners carefully. Small features will only make the desired impact when immense care is taken at every level, giving the home a flawless and perfect finish.

People find inspiration from all kinds of weird and wonderful places like travel destinations, the internet, high street, and inherited pieces. Consider using a specific stand-out piece that stole your heart as the center of the design plan. However, do not overwhelm your space with numerous collections as they may look cluttered.

Using a monochromatic palette for large pieces of upholstered furniture throughout the house is another way of using minimalism to achieve a luxurious look. Mixed colors give a busy impression. If you are a free-spirited character, you can incorporate different gradients of hues in your space, but keep the color story consistent and ensure everything relates.

3. Designate a Place for Everything

Before picking anything from the store, pause and think if you have space or a place for it. Making emotional purchases is one sure way of cluttering your space with numerous things you do not need. Always consider your space size.

Instead of getting three pieces of two-seater sofas, consider two pieces of three-seaters or get one sizeable four-seater lounge seat. As a rule, create room first before purchasing.

Maintain clean lines and a feeling of fluid with appropriate placement of things. Build storage behind concealed doors to hide anything that is useful and may appear like clutter.

Objects and furniture allow the presence of your personality. When these elements are curated within the space, they add warmth with a personal touch that is always welcoming. This way, you will promote what you value most and remove other distractions.

Minimalism needs vistas and symmetry to keep the eyes entertained. Give key sculpture pieces of art space to breathe and the attention they deserve.

4. Incorporate Elements of Nature

Natural stone is one of the popular materials that developers and interior designers use to give homeowners beautiful spaces. Adding texture through organica materials is a sure way of making your home impressive while maintaining minimalism. This way, you achieve an elegant look to impress your visitors.

While playing with a tonal palette is critical, avoid using only one color as this will give a dull effect. Stick to warm neutral tones or similar dark hues like creams, browns, and whites incorporated with natural stone and metal. Details like animal skin and boucle may also add to definition and texture.

The inherent variances caused by nature give natural stones the most attractive and unique qualities; hence no two pieces are the same. You can adapt the stone grains’ details into the rest of the room or choose unique elements like leather finish on one part of wall cladding. Saturnia Travertini is among the best stone experts that will help you include natural details into your space in a timeless way.

5. Keep Your Space Clean

Embrace personal pieces but think through the reason and arrangement of any addition as introducing them sparsely. Any item or component should add purpose to your space.

Neutral colors are safe, but avoid going all white, which may give your space a cold feeling. Different shades of beige, gray, and off-white is a great choice. Break it off with earthy colors like umber and ochre in your accessories. Focus on light colors and clean lines and avoid busy patterns.

Incorporate texture through things like rugs, blankets, throw pillows, lamps, among others. You may stick to the same color but mix different finishes and textures to keep the space interesting.

Another critical aspect of minimalism is creating invisible storage. Consider having under bed drawers in the bedroom, or a table with storage spaces in the sitting room to keep remotes or any other things.

In the bathroom, use a mirror to hide a medicine cabinet. Large wall mirrors or pieces of art that fill a large part of a wall are also a popular trend among minimalists.

Conclusion

Minimalism in interior design should give you a simplistic feeling with clear surfaces when you enter the space. Ideally, you should only have necessary furniture, open floor plans, and clean surfaces. It is crucial to declutter often and take an audit of your possession when you choose minimalism. Encourage your loved ones to gift you vouchers if they need to get you something. Vouchers give you enough time to think through what you need and avoid getting things you will not use. Minimalism approach works well for all spaces, whether large, medium, or small and gives more room.