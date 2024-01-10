How To Choose Floor Tiles for Your Bathroom

If you’re having a new bathroom fitted, you’ve probably got an idea of what type of bath and shower you want.

But have you thought about the floor tiles?

The bathroom is one of the busiest corners of a home that has many boxes to tick – and, as the first thing you’ll notice when you walk in, floor tiles can make or break the look and feel of the room.

In this blog, we’ll guide you in choosing the perfect bathroom floor tiles and share tips on how to arrange them.

Bathroom tile materials

Ranging from natural stone to man-made tiles, deciding on the best type for your bathroom can be an overwhelming task.

However, if you live in a busy household or frequently have guests over to stay, it’s worth choosing durable tiles that won’t scratch or chip easily. After all, a damaged tile will become an eyesore and is vulnerable to further damage, especially in a room that’s prone to high levels of moisture and humidity.

To help narrow your options down, let’s take a closer look at some of the most durable options available:

Porcelain

Porcelain tiles are one of the strongest types of tile on the market. This dense material is highly resistant to scratches and chips, easy to maintain and waterproof – making it a brilliant choice for bathrooms and wet rooms.

Ceramic

Ceramic tiles are a more affordable alternative to porcelain tiles. They are equally as resistant to scratches and require minimal maintenance, but dropping heavy objects on them could result in chipping or cracks.

Vinyl

Vinyl tiles are considerably cheaper than porcelain and ceramic tiles but inherently resistant to scratches and stains (ideal if you use fake tan or hair dye in your bathroom!). Similarly to ceramic tiles, dragging sharp or heavy objects across vinyl surfaces is not recommended and may cause tearing.

Bathroom tile colours and finishes

The colour of your tiles can dictate the feel of a room – with bold, primary colours best suited to family bathrooms and muted shades being preferred in stylish en-suites and wet rooms.

Lighter colours can (and do) make a space feel much bigger than it is, but that’s not to say you shouldn’t introduce contrast with different colours and patterns to give your room a more interesting look.

When choosing tile colours, think carefully about your colour scheme and try to pick one or two accent colours to complement any bold hues and tie them in for a cohesive look.

Something else to consider when choosing floor tiles for your bathroom is your preferred finish. Gloss tiles are incredibly easy to clean and reflect light – making your room feel much brighter – whereas matt tiles don’t show watermarks as easily. These can also mimic materials to provide the natural appearance of stone, for instance, without the upkeep.

Bathroom tile patterns

Floor tiles might be slightly more hardwearing than wall tiles, but they needn’t be boring!

Floor tiles are remarkably versatile and you can experiment with mosaic patterns and different layouts.

For example, you could lay them in a square or grid pattern to create a clean, modern aesthetic – keeping distractions to a minimum. Or you could go for a diagonal pattern to make your cosy bathroom feel larger.

Another clean and classic option is the brick tile pattern, laying them in rows and shifting each row to create an offset pattern.

Though more complex in design, herringbone is a popular pattern for bathroom floors, too. It’s suitable for traditional and contemporary bathrooms alike and is often best used with neutral colour schemes and a contrasting grout colour.

Bathroom tile brands

When shopping for bathroom floor tiles, you’ll likely come across products from various brands (including some you may not have heard of before).

Although it largely depends on your budget and how much you can realistically afford to spend, you get what you pay for. So, if you have a little more spending room, it’s worth investing in top-quality floor tiles from a leading supplier, such as Craven Dunnil, Karndean or Utopia Bathrooms.

If you’re spoilt for choice and can’t decide which bathroom floor tiles to choose for your new bathroom, don’t hesitate to contact bathroom specialists.