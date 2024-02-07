How to Get the Most Out of Your Velux Skylight Installation for Your Home or Commercial Building

Considered a global leader, VELUX is renowned for its premium roof windows and skylights. Melbourne residents and businesses can capitalize on these offerings through local installers. But what distinguishes VELUX skylights in Melbourne? With a legacy since 1942, VELUX continues to innovate, ensuring top-tier products for homes and offices.

VELUX is a worldwide brand known for its quality roof windows and skylights. Melbourne homeowners and commercial property owners can benefit from these products using local skylight installers. But, what makes VELUX skylights Melbourne installers offer their clients a good product to consider?

This brand of roof windows and skylights has been in the industry since 1942 and they continue to engineer top-class products. Keep reading if you want to install a VELUX skylight or roof window in your home or office building. We share everything you need to know about this high-quality brand.

What are VELUX Skylights and Roof Windows?

VELUX manufactures a range of skylights, roof windows and accessories for pitched and flat-roof applications. The skylights and roof windows are used to capture sunlight, bringing it indoors to brighten interior spaces, reducing the need to rely on artificial light fixtures.

They come in manual, electric and solar designs and are durable enough to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh climate conditions, making them perfect for Melbourne homes and buildings.

VELUX designers make use of innovative technology to improve the functionality of their skylights and roof windows. You’ll find only the best in skylight materials, ensuring longevity you can rely on for many years. Furthermore, all VELUX products are certified to meet stringent international standards, giving you peace of mind that your skylight installation is safe and structurally sound.

3 Benefits for Installing VELUX Skylights in Your Home or Commercial Building

1. Saves on Costly Energy Bills

One of the biggest benefits of installing skylights or roof windows is the cost savings on your monthly energy bills. These products reduce reliance on artificial lighting thanks to channelling light into your indoor spaces. Skylight or roof window installation also improves ventilation which means you don’t need to run your energy-guzzling air conditioning unit as often.

If you install a solar-operated VELUX product, you save on electrical costs used to operate roof windows that are out of reach.

2. Improved Wellbeing of Occupants

Studies show that natural lighting boosts a person’s overall wellbeing. Installing skylights or roof windows in your home or office building will:

Boost occupants’ mood.

Improve workplace productivity and efficiency.

Enhance the mental and emotional health of people living or working in naturally lit spaces.

Help people regulate their energy and thinking processes.

With ample natural lighting brightening your interior spaces, you and other occupants can enjoy a healthier mind and body.

3. Increases the Resale Value of Your Property

Installing high-quality skylights or roof windows will increase the resale value of your home or commercial property. Skylights or roof windows are an attractive drawcard for eco-conscious buyers looking for environmentally-friendly properties. These products also enhance the appearance of your residential or commercial property, making it easier to sell.

It’s important to use professional skylight installers to ensure that the product fits and works properly if you want to attract potential buyers.

Tips for Picking the Right VELUX Skylight Installer in Melbourne

Pick a Company That Has a Wide Range of VELUX Skylights

VELUX skylights come in a wide range of designs which include:

VELUX VS: A manually operated top-hung skylight.

VELUX VSE: An electronically operated top-hung skylight.

VELUX VSS: A solar skylight for pitched roofs.

VELUX FS: Fixed (non-opening) skylights.

VELUX FCM: Double-glazed skylights for flat roofs.

VELUX VCM: A manual skylight for flat roofs.

VELUX VCS: A solar skylight for flat roofs.

VELUX GGL and GPL: Centre pivot and dual action roof windows

The wider the range of products available, the better the chance you’ll find the perfect skylight or roof window design for your specific roofing type. Solar or electric designs are great for out-of-reach applications while manual styles are more cost-effective.

Choose Experienced Installers Who Understand Your Daylighting Needs

Choose installers who have experience in the skylight industry and understand the daylighting needs of their customers. Qualified and knowledgeable installers are equipped to handle small- and large-scale installation projects, ensuring you get the outcome you expect.

With ample resources and expertise on hand, experienced installers can offer quick turnarounds while guaranteeing quality workmanship. They work in partnership with you to ensure your expectations are met.

Review Customer Testimonials

Reviewing the company’s customer testimonials on its website or Google reviews will give you a good indication of the kind of service and workmanship it offers. Look out for Google ratings of over 4.5 or comments from customers that reflect their satisfaction with the skylight installation business. These could include:

Commendations on aftersales support.

Careful and precise workmanship.

Great service and professionalism.

Final Thoughts

Choosing to install quality skylights or roof windows allows you to get all the benefits of these daylighting products. VELUX products are durable, long-lasting and attractive, making them a brand worthwhile considering when renovating your buildings. Using professional skylight installers will ensure you get the most out of your VELUX skylight investment.

In conclusion, opting for VELUX skylights or roof windows offers numerous advantages, including energy savings, improved wellbeing, and increased property value. With their wide range of designs and high-quality materials, VELUX products are a smart investment for homeowners and commercial property owners alike. By choosing experienced installers who understand your daylighting needs and reviewing customer testimonials, you can ensure a successful installation that maximizes the benefits of your VELUX skylight investment. So, enhance your indoor spaces with natural light and ventilation while adding value to your property with VELUX skylights.