2020 Outdoor Furniture Ideas and Trends

We can see that there are new trends in the design of furniture each year, and in recent years, there are more outdoor pieces that look more like they could find their spot in someone’s living room. Also, with the development of new materials, many new models have greater quality, higher water resistance, and they are more lightweight.

The main focus of companies that are manufacturing outdoor furniture is to create a combination of modern design and high quality. On the other side, some manufacturers are still making some old-fashioned wooden pieces for your garden, which means that there are different solutions for anybody`s taste.

If you are interested in some new models of outdoor furniture, you can visit wickerfurnituredirect.com.au, where you can choose from many different designs of high-quality furniture. Also, in this article, we are going to introduce you to some of the best ideas and trends for outdoor furniture for 2020.

Furniture for Improved Comfort

While there are many types of furniture made from PVC or wood, that are not so comfortable, because they don`t have any fabric, we can see how most of the new models of outdoor pieces of furniture look more like something that we could place in our living room.

If you have enough room in your garden, or at your terrace, you could create an amazing ambient with a club table and a big sofa around it. With modern types of outdoor fittings, you can feel like you are in some hotel on a vacation during your free time at your home.

Furthermore, you can improve the functionality of your garden furniture by adding some mini-freezer next to it, mini-kitchen, or a mini-bar to make your free time even more relaxing. With a few plants added between sofas and chairs, your garden will look like a totally different place.

Make your Garden Look Like a Living Room

One of the most popular trends in recent years when it comes to the renovation of gardens and terraces is to make them look more like living rooms than simple places where we can sit when we get outside. There are many advantages of having this kind of garden since you could meet your guests in a much pleasant atmosphere.

Also, if you are planning to recreate your outdoors in this modern type of design, you could even buy some ordinary furniture, but there must be enough cover for it, because of the weather conditions, that could damage your furniture. On the other side, many furniture manufacturers are developing modern-looking furniture that can withstand some more extreme situations, like heavy weather, snow, and rain.

However, if you live in some warmer areas where there are no heavy weather conditions, having a garden like this would create extra space for your home. Additionally, your house will also look more attractive, especially if you combine the furniture with a bar and a few plants.

Upgrade Your Comfort with Accessories

Besides being comfortable to sit there, you can go even further, and create a dream-like ambient, with cozy sofas that can swing around. Also, you can add a sunshade, some nice outdoor rugs, or lighting decorations, so it would be pleasant to sit in your garden all day and night.

When it comes to the colors of these accessories, it would be best to combine them with the color of your furniture. The most common colors for outdoor furniture are some warm colors, gray, blue, black, green and color of the wood. From many types of accessories for gardens, some of the most popular are dessert sets, trays, trivets, and pedestal tables.

Also, there is one thing that is popular for a long time, and that is creating a fire pit in your garden. There are many ways for decorating your fire pit, and it depends on the style of your garden. You can choose from various designs, for example, if your garden has a minimalistic style, then the perfect choice would be to but some smaller fire pit with a steel stand, and a grille for a barbeque. You could also build a big barbeque if you like to spend your time with your family with some nice burgers.

Make A Bar out of Your Garden

One of the most interesting and popular ideas for restoring the garden is to make to be like a bar. All you need is a bar that is at least two meters long, a few bar chairs, a freezer, and some decent speakers, and your joy is guaranteed.

Some people went even further and made a real tropical bar out of their garden. If you have a pool next to it, you could throw parties with your friends every weekend. Moreover, having this type of garden or terrace is not so expensive too, all you need is a mini-bar, some wooden table, and a few bar chairs, that is enough for the start, and you can always customize it at your will.

Furniture with Various Combinations of Colors

One of the most popular and simple solutions for decorating your backyard is to buy different models of furniture in various colors that would create an atmosphere that will look like you are at some beach, or in some other country.

There is a trend where people are designing their gardens in some tropical colors, with warm colors of furniture, like terracotta, rose, or some brighter tones of brown. Also, you could place some small palm, or a fake palm if you are in some colder area, and you will find yourself in a completely new and refreshed space.

Add Some Garden Futons

If you live in an area where the weather is always fine, and you could spend your time outside, the perfect solution for you would be to add some futons in your backyard and make the most from your free time while you are enjoying in some book or a cocktail.

If there is enough space, you could combine both futons and regular furniture and make the most of your backyard area. Also, you can add some small table next to your futons, and create an ambient where you can feel like you are on vacation.