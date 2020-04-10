Comedian Chelsea Handler Makes a Mask Out Of a Bra

Famous American comedian, actress, and writer, Chelsea Handler, 45, came up with a clever idea to protect herself amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Since surgical masks are in short supply all around the world, the clever comedian used one of her bras and turned it into a mask and recommends all women do the same if they lack a mask.

She shared a video on her Instagram page where she has over 3.8 million followers. In it, she shows her fans how to turn their bras into effective protection against coronavirus.

The caption reads, “With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included.” Her video has over 53,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments.

Handler is popular on social media because of her wacky sense of humor and funny pictures and videos that always bring a smile to the faces of her millions of fans.