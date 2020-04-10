How to Make Easy Face Masks at Home, No Sewing Required

As the coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread throughout the world, panic rises, and there is a lack of proper masks and other protective gear. That’s why we bring you a short video on how to make a mask in just three seconds!

All you need is a paper towel or cloth and two rubber bands. What you need to know is that you have to change that mask frequently.

And another advice, the most important thing is to wash your hands regularly, to put a handkerchief on your mouth when you sneeze and to throw it away immediately, and to keep it at least a meter away from the person who is coughing or sneezing.

