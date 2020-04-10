CoronavirusDIYTips

How to Make Easy Face Masks at Home, No Sewing Required

by Tracy Finke
As the coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread throughout the world, panic rises, and there is a lack of proper masks and other protective gear. That’s why we bring you a short video on how to make a mask in just three seconds!

All you need is a paper towel or cloth and two rubber bands. What you need to know is that you have to change that mask frequently.

Image source: youtube.com

And another advice, the most important thing is to wash your hands regularly, to put a handkerchief on your mouth when you sneeze and to throw it away immediately, and to keep it at least a meter away from the person who is coughing or sneezing.

