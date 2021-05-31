Chelsea Davy Finally Spoke About Her Relationship With Prince Harry

What does it look like when your boyfriend is a Prince? But not just like any prince, the British Royal Prince Harry. Well, according to what his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Davy, told the British media, it is far from a fairy tale.

Of course, Chelsea did not allude to the Duke of Sussex himself, but mostly to the media exposure, the constant persecution by the paparazzi who followed them every step of the way.

Chelsea Davy has been in a relationship with Harry for about seven years. They broke up in 2011 when Chelsea concluded that such a life, even if it was royal, was not for her, but they reportedly stayed in touch as friends.

The relationship began in 2004 when Davy, who was born in Zimbabwe, came to study in Great Britain.

They had a great relationship but years after the break-up, she finally spoke about what her life looked like during her love affair with the prince. Back in 2016, she talked for “The Times” about what that meant to her.

“Yes, it was hard and uncomfortable. It was too much, insanely scary, I couldn’t handle it. I was young, I was just an ordinary child and for me, it was horrible, “she said.

Their romance was intensively covered by all the media, and how Harry himself felt in all this, he revealed now in one of the shows about mental health that he is working with Oprah Winfrey. This edition of the show is called “The Me You Can’t See”.

“Before I would leave the house I would start sweating, I was either in a “fight or flight” mode. Panic attacks, severe anxiety. From 28 to 32 years it was a real nightmare for me. I would freak out every time I would get in the car, and see the camera, ”the prince said, talking about the anguish he felt knowing that a multitude of journalistic questions awaited him as he performed the duties as a member of the royal family.

“Wherever I went, every time I met someone, I had the feeling that I was completely exhausted, without a shred of energy, and I was just sucking in other people’s emotions,” Harry revealed.

Chelsea was not left in peace by the tabloids either. She was constantly questioned about her relationship with Harry, and at that time, she was already trying to build her career in law, which was very hard anyway.

Photos of her going out with her friends from a nightclub at four o’clock would end up neatly in the newspaper, which when it all adds up, was a huge stress for her that finally meant a breakup with Harry.

“I like to enjoy life, but I also wanted to achieve something because I’m very ambitious. They (journalists) didn’t know how hard I work. But once you go out and have fun, they take pictures and post them in the newspaper, but they don’t take a picture of you when you go to work every morning, so it turns out you’re just partying, “Chelsea said.

Harry was aware of how much that media exposure affected his ex-girlfriend. In the interview he gave on the occasion of his 21st birthday, he said that he sees how upset she is because of everything and that he is aware all of this is very difficult for her. Chelsea had a great relationship with Kate, William and the rest of the Royal family, but the media was to blame for the end of her relationship with Harry.

After all, they remained friends, and Chelsea, who attended the wedding of Megan Markle and Prince Harry, as well as the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, allegedly convinced herself at that event that she made the right decision when she broke up with Harry.