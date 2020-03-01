NewsRoyal Family

Canada Will Not Cover Insurance for Meghan and Harry

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

British media reports that the Royal family is worried about medical insurance of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. They must have insurance in Canada, but the country will allegedly not pay it for them.

source:thedailybeast.com

Canada will pay bodyguards for the pair however. On Thursday, the police recovered evidence that taxpayers pay for a part Duke and Duchess’s insurance. In a couple of weeks, this payment will stop until the family finalizes their new insurance plan.

source:thedailybeast.com

If they fail to do so, taxpayers are worried that the bill for the bodyguards and the safety of the former Royal couple will reach £20 million annually.

Read also:Meghan Markle: As You’ve Never Seen Her Before

source:vanityfair.com

In addition, Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the Canadian taxpayers have been paying for Meghan and Harry since November of 2019, and that they would sot pint he coming weeks.

source:vanityfair.com

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances. The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security considerations.”

Is This The Best Anti-Trump Commercial of All Time?

The Reason Ivanka Didn’t Participated in Trump’s Campaign Revealed

Princess Diana’s Aunt Dies at 99

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
3 + 4 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy